Livingston Parish Residents Weigh in as Airport Plans Take Flight

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)– Livingston Parish plans to expand not just outward but also upward.

Livingston Parish Airport District is looking to build a small private airport in Satsuma, La.

Livingston Parish Airport District Board Chairwoman Delia Taylor says, “We feel very good where we are. we are going to be very excited when we actually can put a shovel into the ground, and we are hoping this fall.”

Taylor says, “We going to be able to have folks who own planes and who want to put planes here and rent hangers, and sell fuel and that sort of thing,” said Taylor.

This project is the first of its kind in the parish.

Satsuma resident and land donor Garry Lewis says, “I’m very pleased to see the parish getting an airport and in particular in Satsuma. one of the few parishes in the whole state to not have an airport. and if it’s in an area that can help people in natural disasters, I’m for it.”

District 6 Councilman Gerald McMorris said in a statement:

“The lifestyles the people are living now will be changed for ever. The people I represent do not want this change but how can you stop people that has the money to buy whatever they want and change everyone s lifestyle. The people are concerned of the drainage, traffic, noise, and the change a airport is going to make by bringing the city to the country. The people don’t want to see this change here in the Colyell/Satsuma area.”

They are planning to build south of Interstate 12 near the Satsuma exit. The land has not been developed- so it may be considered a greenfield airport.

Some looked forward to the development.

Livingston resident Stephen Howze says, “Hopefully it can bring in some businesses, maybe there will be a mechanic or some plane paint company or something to set up on site when they flight them in and work on them.”

However, others have some concerns.

Satsuma resident Paula Wilson says, “It’s going to be a lot of noise. It’s going to interrupt my sleep and I am not happy as far as the kids and everything. I mean the airport’s right there.”

McMorris said at a council meeting that keeping the public informed is also important.

He said, “there’s still a lot of people that don’t know what’s coming.

LPAD is still awaiting some tests and reports before plans are finalized.