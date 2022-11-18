LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy.

Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job.

Scott was devasted by the school board terminating her saying, “Imma miss my kids, I know they’re going to be upset.”

21 out of 300 bus drivers did not report to work, says the Livingston Parish School Board System. The board said initially that the bus drivers did not run their routes as part of a protest for less work and higher pay. The absences mainly impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which accounted for 19 of the 21 absences.

Scott said that Superintendent of Livingston Parish Joe Murphy sent out an email on Oct. 23 saying that the drivers wanted “less work and more pay.” She then added, “When the bus drivers started reading the first paragraph, they lost their minds.”

After the board released a statement on the strike, bus drivers and parents commented on the post.

Scott and several bus drivers were in a private group, but to the board, only she violated school policy.

“I copied and pasted, and collected everything and put it in there for general discussion,” said Scott.

All board members voted yes to terminating Scott, except for board member Kellee Dickerson of District 2.

After the meeting was adjourned, the anger from the residents led from inside the board meeting to outside.

“There’s no way I could vote for that,” said Kellee Dickerson, District 2. “Look at what they go through and do every single day, and you’re going to single one person out? This is America. It’s a free country, and they have the right to speak. Give me a break.”

Another concerned Livingston Parish resident, Abby Crosby, has several children who ride the bus and says it’s important to keep the bus drivers due to having a national shortage.

Crosby was also concerned about how these bus drivers are having more hours and less time for their second jobs.

“It’s not feasible for them to get another job so they’re on the clock, 8-9 hours a day and they’re not getting paid the extra routes, and that bothers me,” she said.

Read Livingston Parish School System’s statement on the strike: