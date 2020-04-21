Livingston Parish Public Schools announces closure for remainder of academic year

Livingston Parish, La. – Superintendent Alan Joe Murphy sent a letter to school communities addressing the sad reality that students will not return to their campuses this academic year.

“I know this news is disheartening to so many, and leaves us all with many unanswered questions,” wrote Murphy. “I want to assure everyone that we are continually working to provide meaningful educational opportunities for all our students through multiple platforms.”

Governor Edwards made it clear that while students will not return; local school districts are charged with continuing education throughout the month of May, into the summer and into the fall, by any means necessary.

Livingston Parish Public Schools will continue at home learning through May 22.

Superintendent Murphy wrote, “The month of May will bring a renewed and refocused effort on delivering sound instructional practices both in print and digitally, tied to curriculum standards to enable students to progress. We will try to be respectful of our students and parents’ time and balance our efforts accordingly.”

Final report cards will go out on Tuesday, June 2. School principals will reach out to parents and guardians to discuss student’s progression, if necessary.

“Please know that we will make every attempt to make this special for our students. Graduation ceremonies and other related activities are postponed at a minimum until the month of June and possibly further, in hope of holding modified ceremonies at our campuses if restrictions are relaxed. We are considering virtual options if we are unable to hold in person ceremonies,” wrote Murphy.

During the month of May Livingston families will continue to receive meals from the Emergency Meals to You program. More than 15,000 children are being fed throughout the parish.

The district confirms the meal service through EMGTY is allowable through May 22. If it cannot extend past this date, the district will explore other options to try to supplement our summer feeding program for our children.

“As we move past May 22, we are exploring all options for summer education. We feel at this time our most viable solution will remain virtual learning. In some isolated cases, it may be necessary to bring limited numbers of students in for face-to-face instruction, if restrictions allow,” wrote Murphy.

Murphy says the district is committed to making virtual learning a reality for all our students and at this time, the district will remain on its normal school year schedule for this fall, but adds given the fluid nature of the pandemic, we may at some point, have to reconsider this decision.

“Please know that we are here for you, we love your child and we want what is best for every child, we will be successful in our endeavors, and we remain committed to LivingstonMADE, to make a difference everyday,” wrote Murphy.

Click here for a comprehensive list of academic resources provided by Livingston Parish Public Schools.