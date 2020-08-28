Livingston Parish couple facing production of child pornography charges expected in court on Friday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Attorney General’s office, Cynthia and Dennis Perkins are taking part in a court hearing at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 28.

The hearing is taking place at the Livingston Parish Courthouse located at 20300 Government Blvd.

In December of 2019, Cynthia Perkins was indicted on 72 felony counts and Dennis Perkins was indicted on 78 felony counts in connection with the production of child pornography.

The 44-page indictment against the couple can be found here.

The following year in April, the Attorney General provided new evidence against Cynthia and Dennis Perkins.