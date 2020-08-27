Livingston dog, baby and mom escape injury after tree falls inside house

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – “I thought it was thunder,”a Livingston mom shared after being rescued out of her house when Hurricane Laura left a tree in her home.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff Office responded to a tree on someone’s home in the early morning hours of August 27.
Inside the home was a dog, baby and mother.
LPSO escorted the family out through a wall with no reported injuries.
LPSO shared their rescue on Facebook.
