Live updates: Multiple people dead in ‘critical incident’ at MillerCoors

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters that officials with the mayor’s office say left multiple people dead.

A Froedtert Hospital spokesman told WITI “We are aware of the situation. As we know more, we will let you know.”

WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming that the shooter was an employee at the headquarters who had been fired Wednesday.

BREAKING: ATF (Milwaukee, WI Field Office) is responding to the scene of an active shooter at the MillerCoors Building in Milwaukee, WI. pic.twitter.com/Z4fj0oinm5 — ATF Chicago (@ATF_Chicago) February 26, 2020

One MillerCoors employee who works in accounts receivable said they were placed under lockdown, and described an “intense situation.” She said no one was being allowed to leave. She shared video with WITI — showing multiple officers responding to the incident.

The wife of a MillerCoors employee told FOX6 her husband witnessed one of the shootings. She said he was "very shaken up," and was driving home from work when FOX6 spoke with her. She told WITI: "All he said so far was that he saw a guy get shot in the head about 15 ft from him. He is an Army Vet and is having difficulty processing this shooting."

Related lockdowns

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokeswoman said Story School was also placed under lockdown. The spokeswoman said "all students and staff are safe and in the school building." As of 3:45 p.m., they were not allowing parents come to the school building to pick up students and were not allowing any students or staff leave the building. In an update around 4 p.m., the spokeswoman said parents could pick up their children, and buses were available to take students home, but no students were being allowed to walk home.

Marquette University High School was briefly on lockdown. Some parents showed up, and individual students were escorted to their parents by staff. An all clear was given before 4 p.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society posted on social media they were placed under lockdown as a result of this incident. They asked that everyone avoid the area. The lockdown was lifted at WHS after 4 p.m.

WHS spokeswoman Angela Speed told WITI clients, volunteers, and staff gathered together at the centermost part of the building during the lockdown, and all volunteers who were walking dogs were brought inside.

"I’m incredibly proud of our team, and we were able to get communication out to our staff, to our clients through our intercom system," said Speed. "We do have safety protocols. Fortunately, we’ve never had to use them before, so it was a first for us, and we’ll be evaluating it in the future -- that we can make any improvements, and also, on our social feeds, we did ask initially that all staff, volunteers, and clients remain on lockdown with us at the center of the building, but we did let the public know that we could not force them to stay. They could leave at their own risk, but we welcome them to stay, and we brought out some water and refreshments to make people comfortable."

Speed said it was the first lockdown at WHS.

"Your adrenaline just kicks in, fortunately, so you can have a fast response, but it is kind of scary, and several of our staff and volunteers are shaken up a little bit, but our hearts go out to the staff at Molson Coors," said Speed. "It’s just such a tragic situation, and we’re here to help in any way that we can."

Fast facts on Miller Brewing in Milwaukee

8.5 million barrels of beer brewed here every year in Milwaukee.

1,400 jobs in Milwaukee.

Founded in 1855 by Frederick Miller in Milwaukee.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is the corporate parent company of MillerCoors. At the end of 2019, Milwaukee Mayor To Barrett announced Molson Coors was moving hundreds of corporate office jobs to Milwaukee, in addition to the 1,400 existing Milwaukee jobs. While the company announced a net “hundreds” of jobs would be added, they did say some jobs would be moved or lost here in Milwaukee due to the corporate restructuring.

Molson Coors headquarters is in Denver, Colorado. The company employs about 17,750 workers internationally, according to Fortune.com.

This story is developing.