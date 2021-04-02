Live ‘Passion’ returns at Household of Faith

NEW ORLEANS— For the 17th year in a row, the live re-enactment of ‘The Passion’ happened in New Orleans East.

With actors as soldiers on horseback in front of the procession, ‘Jesus’ was crucified in the production and led to the cross.

The Household of Faith Church was back to it’s production in front of a live audience, after only streaming last year.

This year’s ‘Passion’ was streamed as well for folks who couldn’t make it.

The Passion also included singing, dancing, and praying.

