Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Moving New Orleans Forward
Coronavirus
Local News
National/World News
Get FUELED
Newsfeed Now
NOLA Flavor
Eat Local
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Video Game News
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Our People
Top Stories
LIVE: LSU postgame after win vs Ole Miss
Video
Rainy Saturday, Wintery Sunday!
Blueyes Below: Michigan man dives Great Lakes to photograph, educate about shipwrecks
Video
Mass food distribution planned for California border residents hit by COVID-19
Video
Sports
Friday Night Football
Sports Zone
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
High School Sports
College Football
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels
Top Stories
Not a question of change at LSU, but how much?
Top Stories
Wet and wild finish: LSU scores 13 points in the final 5:31 to beat Ole Miss
Video
Turned over: LSU intercepts Corral 4 times, lead 34-21 at the half
Tulane Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Grambling, 77-65
OFFICIAL: Michael Thomas to miss rest of 2020 regular season
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
Remarkable Women
Coats for Kids
Home for the Holidays
Keep Calm and Carry Out NOLA
WGNO Forward
Help The Community
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
NOLA Neighborhood
Donate Now: Hurricane Laura Relief
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home for the Holidays
Search
Search
Search
LIVE: LSU postgame after win vs Ole Miss
News
by: Brian Holland
Posted:
Dec 19, 2020 / 06:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 19, 2020 / 06:41 PM CST
Tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation at 10pm on NBC Local 33
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Rainy Saturday, Wintery Sunday!
Lauren Daigle responds to Mayor Cantrell’s request to remove her from NYE celebrations
UPDATE: 46 greyhounds found living in filth in Pearl River get new homes
Gallery
It’s not December yet, but Elf on the Shelf 2020 is already very different
Santa flies homeless dogs from Bogalusa to new owners in Kentucky
Gallery
Jefferson Parish leaders: Behavior must change to slow the spread of COVID-19
Video
Demi Moore’s Stunt Woman in G.I. Jane Getting Back Into Action
Latest News
LIVE: LSU postgame after win vs Ole Miss
Video
Rainy Saturday, Wintery Sunday!
Blueyes Below: Michigan man dives Great Lakes to photograph, educate about shipwrecks
Video
Mass food distribution planned for California border residents hit by COVID-19
Video
Jefferson Parish leaders: Behavior must change to slow the spread of COVID-19
Video
Stimulus check update: Congress passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue
Video
More News