LIVE from Mid-City car burglary. Two dozen cars broken into.

MID CITY, La. (WGNO)- Many Mid-City residents in the Bayou St. John neighborhood woke up to find that their cars were broken into this morning.

The cars that were broken into were the ones parked on the street between the 1100 and 1200 block of Dupre Street in Mid-City. Seemingly the cars in the drive ways were spared.

NOPD is investigating the incident on North Dupre and they say it happened overnight. The investigation is still in the early stages but, NOPD confirmed there is a total of 25 cars that were broken into.

Residents say that after seeing the amount of glass on the street and in the cars, it’s clear that the burglars were trying to smash and grab anything they could find quickly.

The neighbors first realized what had happened when one man began calling his neighbors asking if they had been hit too.

Some of the residents we spoke to said this isn’t the first time this area has been hit and this wasn’t the only area hit overnight.

Desoto Street, North Lopez and Gayoso Streets were also hit with several residents cars broken into.

The NOPD is looking for anyone with information or video surveillance.

You anonymously call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.