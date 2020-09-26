LIVE BLOG: No. 6 LSU opens 2020 season against Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 30: Myles Brennan #15 of the LSU Tigers throws a pass against the Troy Trojans at Tiger Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth ranked LSU begins its 2020 season against Mississippi State with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 36-13 at Davis Wade Stadium in 2019. Myles Brennan gets his first career start at LSU, and Jay Ward starts at corner after Derek Stingley Jr., went to the hospital with an illness. Defensive tackle Glen Logan is also out for the game. Follow along for updates.

1ST QUARTER

(15:00) JaCoby Stevens sacks K.J. Costello for an eight yard loss.

(5:32) Ali Gaye sacks Costello for a seven yard loss.

(4:47) Brandon Ruiz makes a 35-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

2ND QUARTER

(14:54) Tyrus Sweat sacks Myles Brennan for a seven yard loss.

(13:03) Costello called for intentional grounding. ‘

(11:31) Stevens recovers a fumble after Mississippi State losses the ball on the snap.

(9:45) Jabril Cox intercepts Costello’s pass 14 yards for a touchdown. LSU goes up 7-3.

(7:46) Costello throws 31-yard touchdown to Tyrell Shavers. LSU down 10-7.

(5:20) Brennan throws a two-yard pass to Arik Gilbert for the touchdown. LSU back on to 14-10.

(2:27) Costello throws a 43-yard pass to Osirus Mitchell for the score. LSU trails 17-14.

3RD QUARTER