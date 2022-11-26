NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood has left a 21-year-old man wounded.

According to New Orleans Police Department investigators, it happened around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 26th). Officials say the victim was shot in the chest in the 10,000 block of Hayne Bouelvard. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

At this time there are no updates on the victim’s condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-STOP.

