JEFFERSON PARISH,LA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs office released more information regarding the fire at the Elmwood Walmart and is asking for the publics help in locating those responsible.

According to JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde, at about 9 p.m. Monday, a woman, an ‘elementary-aged’ girl and a toddler entered the Jefferson Highway store. Police said the little girl separated from the group and went into the restroom by herself.

Just before 9:40, police said the little took a lighter from a section near the registers and made her way to the women accessory aisle. The girl purposely set fire to the display and it quickly spread to destroying two isles of products.

Once the fire started the little girl ran back to the group she was with and they left the store. According to surveillance video the three got into a silver four-door sedan and drove away.

JPSO said they are looking to find the group so that they can speak with them about the incident and based on the child’s age, criminal charges are not expected to be filed.

The group is described as a black female wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, the juvenile appeared to be 6-9-years-old, and was wearing a pink shirt with her hair possibly in two ponytails. There are currently no photos of the three.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Arson Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.