Little Ceaser’s employee attacked by homeless man with machete

A 19-year-old girl is recovering this week after being attacked by a homeless man, with what is believed to be a machete.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:00 PM at the Little Ceaser’s on Gretna Blvd. in Harvey.

The homeless man, who the sheriff’s office believes they have identified, attacked the employee with a large knife.

She suffered severe wounds to her face, back, and shoulders.

The sheriff’s office says she is expected to survive her wounds.

If you know anything about this attack, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers, (504) 822-1111.