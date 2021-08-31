LIST: Hurricane Ida meal distributions and cooling stations available for residents

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida

Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced on Tuesday meal distribution and upcoming cooling station locations for citizens in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Free meals are available today at the following locations:

  • St. Roch Park – 1800 St. Roch Ave., 1-3 p.m.
  • Harmony Oaks – 2514 Washington Ave., 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • St. Maria Goretti Church – 7300 Crowder Blvd., 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • New Philippians Church – 5324 North Claiborne Ave., 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • Arthur Monday Center – 1111 Newton St., 1-3 p.m.
  • Rosenwald Recreation Center – 1120 South Broad St., 3-5 p.m. (charging station also available here).
  • Life Transformation Community Center – 8606 Mark St., 4-6 p.m.
  • Doris Metropolitan: Giving away free raw cuts of steak on Wedenesday, September 1 from 12 to 3 p.m.
    • Located at 620 Chartres St. in New Orleans
    • First come, first served
    • Limit one per person
  • Whole Foods Market: Giving away free ice and water at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1 while supplies last
    • Veterans store: 3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie, LA 70002
    • Broad Street store: 300 North Broad St. New Orleans, LA 70119
    • Arabella Station store: 5600 Magazine St New Orleans, Louisiana 70115

Cooling stations are also available at these locations through the use of air-conditioned RTA buses.

For more information on distribution locations and all City of New Orleans Hurricane Ida recovery, visit NOLA Ready at https://ready.nola.gov and follow NOLA Ready on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Text updates are also available by texting NOLAREADY to 77295.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Spotty storms again on Wednesday

Locally heavy downpours this evening

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 88° 77°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
88°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News