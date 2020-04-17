Lionheart Prints to offer virtual shopping amid pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – A gift shop in the Lower Garden District is surging their sales!



Lionheart Prints Studio Shop has been a hot spot for stationery items on Magazine street for the past two years! They’re also known for making custom cards in-house!



Since this pandemic hit, they’ve had to close their doors. “It was really a lot of heartbreak that people couldn’t shop with us right now, well, let’s do the next best thing!” Owner and artist of Lionheart Prints, Liz Cooke told WGNO.



Virtual shopping with Liz is one of those things. “I can show them all of the awesome stuff that we have in store even even if you’re not physically in the store.”



Stuff like gel pens, notebooks and candles!



The item that’s stealing the show now are puzzles Lionheart Prints sells over 600 on average every week and that’s nationwide!

“We tried to warn our mailman that it was going to be a lot of puzzles on Monday and he didn’t quite believe us until he go here and he was like “you didn’t tell me I was gonna have to bring my van over here” Cooke shared.



The shop does local deliveries for free if the order is $75 or more. “I’ve been personally delivering them myself all around town like I’m Santa Claus but I’m bringing you puzzles.”



They also have curbside pickup. which customers appreciate.



“It’s made my work from home, home office so much brighter and happy!” Lionheart Prints Customer, Julie Ward said. “Even just a fancy new pen has mad just the work from home everyday tasks feel a little bit lighter!”

Ultimately, that’s Liz’s goal.



“I hope that our cards help people feel loved and it’s one of those physical reminders that you can stick up on your mantel, you can stick up of the refrigerator and know that somebody’s thinking of you even when you can’t be face-to-face.”

Lionheart Prints’ curbside hours are everyday between 1 PM and 3 PM.



If you know of a small business, email roneil@wgno.com.