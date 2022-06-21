WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 729 into law. New Orleans State Representative Royce Duplessis authored HB 729, which is now Act 494.

The new law limits law enforcement agents from releasing certain people’s mug shots or booking photos.

Thursday, June 16, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the new law on a Facebook post.

Upon the signing of Louisiana House Bill No. 729, law enforcement agencies in Louisiana will be limited in what mug shots can be released to the public and media. There will be exceptions to the law that include certain violent crimes.

In the past, arrests have been posted to our Official App, Website, and our Facebook page including mugshots, booking sheets, and certain details regarding the crimes. In an effort to keep our citizens informed, the same information will continue to be released with the exception of the mugshots.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office