Lil’ Dizzy’s sale signals end of Baquet Family run restaurants in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS— For over 70 years, the Baquet family has been serving soul food to our city, but according to owner Wayne Baquet the end was only a few years away but the pandemic sped up the timeline.

Baquet says, “I’m 73 and I’m not gonna come in here, wear a mask, and be sanitizing and fighting and keeping everybody happy and and doing what I do for 8 hours, I don’t think I can do that. I’ve had 8 successful restaurants”

Those restaurants included Eddie’s in the 7th Ward, Cafe’ Baquet on Washington Ave., and even Zachary’s on Oak St., and while the food has always been top notch, the restaurants were gathering places for the everyday man, and including President Bush after Hurricane Katrina.

Baquet says, “He ate the gumbo, everybody ate the gumbo.”

His father Eddie Baquet was Wayne’s inspiration. The senior Baquet raised 4 sons.

“I guess I’m the one that kinda was a little crazy and took after him. A glutton for punishment, but I enjoy it so I must have it in my blood,” said Baquet.

As for the future of authentic New Orleans food, served by family restaurants in New Orleans, Baquet offered this, “The Creole soul is hard to find. Really, really hard to find. It’s a changing time and it’s unique but they don’t have too many of us left.”