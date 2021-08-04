Like the Tango and the Texas Two Step, it takes two

Acrobatic Gymnasts are Superior at Superior Acrobatics and Cheer Sports

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) – Like the Tango and the Texas Two Step, it take two.

It takes a team of two.

It’s Acrobatic Gymnastics.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s not yet a sport at the Olympics.

Not yet.

Coach Kelli Wilson has a winning team at Superior Acrobatics and Cheer Sports.

Just look at how these athletes soared at a national competition early in 2021:

Symone Bolds: an 18-year-old team captain and 12-year vet of acrobatics, a graduated senior, with honors, from St. Mary’s Academy and will be attending Xavier University in the fall studying Biology Pre-Med and she got eighth place at the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships

Karma Jones: a 16-year-old team captain, 9-year veteran of acrobatics, studying as a junior, with AP honors, at Destrehan High School and got to ninth place at 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis

Bre DeJean: a 15-year-old team captain in her second year of acrobatics who’s studying as a sophomore, with honors, at St. Mary’s Academy and achieved first place at the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis

Evan Berry: about to be 15-year-old, co-captain and veteran in of five years in acrobatics, now studying as a sophomore, with honors, at New Orleans Maritime Military Academy, he got fifth place at the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis

Tai DeJean: 13-year-old, second year in acrobatics, eighth grader, with honors, at St. Mary’s Academy who got ninth place at the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis

Al’layah Jones: a 12-year-old, fifth year vet of acrobatics, eight grader with honors at St Catherine Drexel High School who got fifth place at the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis.

Maci Mills: an 11-year-old, seventh year veteran of acrobatics, in the sixth grade, with honors, at Calvary Baptist School and she got eighth place at the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis

Tori Craft: an 8-year-old, fourth year veteran in acrobatics , third grader at Harry S. Truman Elementary School who achieved 5th place at the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis.

Taylor Diggs: an 8-year-old, second year veteran in acrobatics, third grader at Laurette Academy who -achieved fifth place at the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis, MO

Faith Clay: an 8-year-old, first year acrobat, in third grade at Ray St. Pierre Academy of Advanced Studies, she achieved first place at the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis

Alora McCastle: a 7-year-old, second year veteran in acrobatics who’s in the second grade at St. Anthony School who achieved ninth ninth place at the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis