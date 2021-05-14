Like old times: Tigers fire up fans at the Box with 2-1 win over Alabama

The crowd was boisterous, the hitting was clutch, and the pitching was stellar.

It was like old times as LSU defeated Alabama 2-1 Friday night in SEC play at Alex Box Stadium.

Drew Bianco’s RBI double chased home Cade Beloso with what turned out to be the game winning hit in the 7th.

LSU starter Landon Marceaux, from Destrehan high school, tossed 6.1 innings of shutout baseball, working around 11 Bama hits.

LSU moved to 10-15 in the SEC, as the Tigers try to close the regular season with a rush.

Same two teams play Saturday at 2 pm at Alex Box Stadium.