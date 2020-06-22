Lightning crashes through two homes in Seventh Ward and woman describes the unbelievable ordeal

NEW ORLEANS– At around 10 a.m. this morning, lightning struck and damaged two residences in the Seventh Ward.

New Orleans Firefighters say that two residences on St. Anthony and Hope Streets were damaged when the lightning struck. At one of the residences a woman was home when the lightning struck and entered her home.

Jyvone Lewis described what happened to WGNO’s Kenny Lopez.

“I heard a big old boom and something fell. It felt like an explosion hit,” she said.

Jyvone says she’s lived here for eight years and now she doesn’t know what to do.

“I just got what’s on my back right now. I think I’m done crying. I’ve been crying the whole time, and I think I’m done crying. Don’t take lightning for fake, I never thought lightning could strike like it did here. I’m happy I’m alive, just take it one day at a time,” she said.

Jyvone says she ran a t-shirt business in the downstairs part of her home. The t-shirt business was called “Immaculate Designs & Things T-Shirt Business.” Because of water damage her business was destroyed as well as her home.