‘Life-threatening’ flash floods swamp Lake Charles with torrential rainfall

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lake Charles is under a flash flood emergency following nearly a foot of rainfall on Monday.

The Southwest Louisiana city and its surrounding area was deluged with rain from 6-10 inches with still a lot of rain to the west of the city, and tornado threats as well.

“The flooding Lake Charles is experiencing is dangerous and potentially life-threatening,” stated Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards, who said GOHSEP is in contact with local leaders about their needs and asked the entire state to pray for the families in Lake Charles who have experienced so much loss.

According to WGNO Meteorologist Brooke Laizer, flash flooding is the No. 1 cause of weather-related deaths. East of Lake Charles, New Orleans remains under a flash flood watch until Wednesday.