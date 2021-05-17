‘Life-threatening’ flash floods swamp Lake Charles with torrential rainfall

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lake Charles is under a flash flood emergency following nearly a foot of rainfall on Monday.

The Southwest Louisiana city and its surrounding area was deluged with rain from 6-10 inches with still a lot of rain to the west of the city, and tornado threats as well.

“The flooding Lake Charles is experiencing is dangerous and potentially life-threatening,” stated Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards, who said GOHSEP is in contact with local leaders about their needs and asked the entire state to pray for the families in Lake Charles who have experienced so much loss.

According to WGNO Meteorologist Brooke Laizer, flash flooding is the No. 1 cause of weather-related deaths. East of Lake Charles, New Orleans remains under a flash flood watch until Wednesday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 76° 72°

Tuesday

76° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 76° 73°

Wednesday

80° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 80° 74°

Thursday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 81° 74°

Friday

81° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 73°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 83° 70°

Sunday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
75°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
61%
75°

76°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

76°

11 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
89%
76°

76°

12 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
83%
76°

76°

1 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
73%
76°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

75°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
75°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
75°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
75°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
75°

Interactive Radar

