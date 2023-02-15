NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped by the Krewe of Iris to meet with its members as they celebrated 106 years of rich history — and it runs in the family.

The krewe was founded back in 1917 by late founder Aminthe Nungesser, who is also the great-aunt of the Lieutenant Governor. Under Aminthe’s guidance, the organization accomplished a very ambitious goal at the time, which consisted of becoming a women’s only parade to roll in Mardi Gras.

Since then, the organization has grown to over 3,000 members and serves as the first and now the largest women’s Mardi Gras organization.

Lieutenant Governor Nungesser met with members of the family during a private exhibit showcasing historical memorabilia from the krewe’s archive such as royalty clothing, and parade throws.

Krewe of Isis rolls through Uptown New Orleans this Saturday, February 18, at 11 a.m.

