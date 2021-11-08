LHSAA releases football playoff brackets

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over as the LHSAA released its football playoff brackets on Monday.

In Class 5A, the highest-seeded area schools are the Ponchatoula Green Wave at No. 3 and Detsrehan at No. 4.

The Green Wave will host Lafayette in the opening round while the Wildcats will host West Jeff.

For the full Class 5A bracket, click here.

In Class 4A, the Edna Karr Cougars draw the No. 1 seed while the Warren Easton Eagles follow at No. 3.

Karr will host Breaux Bridge while Easton hosts Ellender in the opening round.

For the full Class 4A bracket, click here.

In Class 3A, the highest-seeded area teams are the Lutcher Bulldogs at No. 6 followed by St. James at No. 9.

Lutcher hosts Carroll and St. James hosts North Webster in the opening round.

For the full Class 3A bracket, click here.

In Class 2A, the Amite Warriors are the highest seeded area team at No. 6.

Amite will open the playoffs at home against Delhi Charter.

For the full Class 2A bracket, click here.

For the Class 1A bracket, click here.

In Division I, Catholic of Baton Rouge is named the top seed followed by the No. 2 Jesuit Blue Jays.

Both teams get a first-round bye.

The “undefeated” Brother Martin Crusaders draw the 11 seed and will face Rummel in the first round of playoffs.

No. 7 John Curtis will play No. 11 Holy Cross. No. 8 St. Aug will play Np. 9 Shaw in the opening round.

For the full Division I bracket, click here.

Division II is headlined by the top-seeded E.D. White Cardinals who will have a first-round bye in playoffs.

St. Thomas More sits at No. 6 and Vandebilt Catholic at No. 6. De La Salle was seeded at No. 10.

For the full Division II bracket, click here.

In Division III, Lafayette Christian draws the No. 1 seed.

St. Charles Catholic was seeded at No. 3 followed by Isidore Newman at No. 5. Both schools will have a first-round bye.

For the full Division III bracket, click here.

For the full Division IV bracket, click here.

Highlights of playoff football games will be featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and again at midnight on WGNO.