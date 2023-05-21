NEW OLREANS (WGNO) — The World War II Museum honors a Medal of Honor recipient for their Armed Forces Day Commemoration on Saturday (May 20th).

The commemoration in partnership with the Mayor’s Military Advisory Committee honors all past and present members of all six branches of the US military: the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Space Force.

One Veteran, in particular, included Jim “Doc” Mccloughan a combat medic who fought in the Vietnam war and braved great danger to save the lives of then of his fellow soldiers despite being injured himself in May of 1969.

He was awarded the medal of honor in 2017.

With memorial day coming up next week he says he hopes people will focus on remembering those who didn’t make it home.

“As Memorial Day approaches us, let us remember the real heroes and their gold star families. They gave the ultimate price. As a combat medic, I know,” says “Doc” Mccloughan.

The National WWII Museum will host their Memorial Day Commemoration on Monday (May 29th). Those wishing to attend can register here: https://bit.ly/3OcMsRp

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.