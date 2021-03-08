Les Miles out at Kansas

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Kansas has parted ways with head football coach Les Miles.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long calls the agreement “mutual” and says terms of the agreement will be released in the coming days.

This comes three days after an explosive report from a law firm investigating alleged under-reporting of sexual misconduct at LSU.

In the report, then LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said he wanted to fire Miles in 2013 for “inappropriate behavior” with female student workers.

Miles said, “This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family.”

Meanwhile, Long said, “I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program.” Long believes there is a lot of talent on the university’s football team and they will identify the right person to lead the program.

Long said, “We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Miles expressed his love for Kansas and the student-athletes.

Miles said, “I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”

While a national search for a new head coach begins immediately, Mike DeBord will continue to serve as the acting head coach until an interim head coach is determined.