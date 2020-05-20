Legislation aims to create path for reentry for convicts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two measures described as making it easier for people convicted of crimes to find and retain jobs are edging closer to final passage in the Louisiana Legislature.

A House-backed bill by Republican Rep. Phillip DeVillier would allow probation and parole officers to check on people under supervision by phone. The measure won approval Tuesday from a Senate committee, sending it to the full Senate. A Senate-approved proposal by Republican Sen. Patrick McMath would require a state-issued photo ID given to inmates being released from prison to also include completed licensing and certification programs.

McMath’s bill received House committee backing Tuesday, sending it to the House floor for consideration.