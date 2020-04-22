LDWF holding scenic river photography contest

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for creative minded people to take part in the Louisiana Natural and Scenic Rivers System photo contest. It’s part of the 50th anniversary of the Scenic Rivers System. The photo contest is open to all photographers, including a division just for kids.

All photos must be taken in Louisiana. Photos should portray the wildlife, fisheries, natural habitats or recreational opportunities Louisiana’s natural and scenic rivers provide. Deadline for entry is June 1.

Professional and amateur photographers are eligible. There is also a youth category for anyone 15 or younger on or after June 1. For more information and to enter, go to wlf.louisiana.gov/page/myscenicriver. A list and a map of Louisiana’s Scenic Rivers is available at wlf.louisiana.gov/page/scenic-rivers-descriptions-and-map.