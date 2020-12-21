LDH reports 61 new COVID-19 deaths, highest in single day since July 29

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 61 new COVID-19 more deaths Monday, the most in a single day since July 29.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 61 new COVID-19 more deaths Monday, the most in a single day since July 29.

The new deaths bring the statewide death toll from the coronavirus to 7,107.

The LDH also reported 1,111 new cases Monday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 287,261.

Of the new cases reported since Sunday, the LDH says 1,097 are confirmed and 14 are probable.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana reached a new high of 324 as of Sunday, the latest data available from the LDH. There are 22 patients on ventilators in the region’s hospitals. There were 1,590 hospitalizations statewide, with 174 patients on ventilators.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99.8%) fall between December 13 and December 20, 2020.

94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (18%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (18%) account for 36% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 12,042 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,135,757. Of the tests reported today, 11,937 were PCR tests and 105 were antigen tests.

Of the 153 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Sunday, 80 were in Caddo Parish and 35 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo also reported 11 new deaths and Bossier added eight, for a total of 15 new deaths reported in each parish since Friday.

Natchitoches reported 12 new cases and two new deaths. De Soto added 11 new cases and Bienville added nine. Webster and Red River reported three new cases each. Claiborne and Sabine did not report any new cases, but Sabine reported an additional death.