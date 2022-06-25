BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health notified the state’s three outpatient abortion clinics that it expects them to abide by the state’s newly triggered abortion laws on abortion.

The laws went into effect with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade Friday.

Louisiana’s trigger law, which has been in place since 2006, outlaws abortions in the state now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe Vs. Wade. Lawmakers also passed a controversial law during the 2022 Legislative session criminalizing doctors for performing abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed that bill into law last week.

In a statement following the ruling Friday, the LDH said it is “reviewing very closely” the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In the meantime, the LDH sent the following notice to the Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge, Women’s Health Care Center in New Orleans, and Hope Medical Center for Women in Shreveport:

“Through this letter you are hereby notified that today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (597 U.S. __(2022)), which held that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, that Roe and Casey are overruled, and that the authority to regulate abortion, is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” Therefore, Louisiana Revised Statute 40:1061 is now in effect and enforceable. In addition, relevant provisions of Acts 2022, No. 545 of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session are also in effect today, June 24, 2022. The Louisiana Department of Health expects your clinic to abide by the Louisiana laws on abortion.” June 24, 2022 letter from the Louisiana Department of Health letter to Louisiana’s three out-patient abortion providers

Hope Medical Center for Women was one of the three abortion providers operating in Louisiana before Friday’s ruling. Volunteers at the clinic told KTAL/KMSS that they will stay open and continue to offer women’s health services and support, but all scheduled abortions are canceled.

“We’re also not surrendering,” said volunteer escort Elizabeth Woolbert. “They’re going to keep fighting, and we’ll do whatever we can to support them and to make sure that women and anyone with a uterus, no matter how they identify, has access to help when they need it.”

The other two clinics in the state reportedly closed their doors on Friday.