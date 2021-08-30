LDH confirms drowned male in New Orleans is second storm-related death

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 29: Debris is seen in an intersection in downtown on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier today and continues to cut across Louisiana. Hurricane Ida has been classified as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the second storm-related death in the state.

According to LDH, a male drowned in New Orleans after his vehicle attempted to go through floodwaters. The happened near I-10 and West End Blvd.

The age and identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said that given the level of destruction, “We’re going to have many more confirmed fatalities.” More than 1 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power as Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, pushed through on Sunday and early Monday before weakening into a tropical storm.

The damage was so extensive that officials warned it could be weeks before the power grid was repaired.

