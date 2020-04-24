LCMC Health, New Orleans & LSUHSC announce future COVID-19 testing sites and dates

NEW ORLEANS- LCMC Health, the City of New Orleans’ Health Department, and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC) will continue conducting a mobile testing campaign for COVID-19 across the metro area over the coming weeks.

The mobile campaign is bringing walk-up testing to neighborhoods that have been heavily affected by COVID-19, with the goal of identifying early cases and cases that are showing little if any symptoms. A person must by 18 years of age, have been exposed to COVID-19, or think he or she may have had or has symptoms.

The next site will be the Marrero Community Center, 1861 Ames Boulevard, Tuesday, April 28 through Friday, May 1. Testing will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with a delayed start of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Future dates and sites include:

May 4-6 First Grace Methodist @ Comiskey Park, Mid-City

May 7-9 Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans East

May 11-13 Orleans and Claiborne Avenues, Mid-City

May 14-16 Algiers, location TBD

May 18-20 Martin Luther King Elementary School, Lower 9th Ward

May 21-23 Original Morning Star FGBC, Desire

May 26-29 New Orleans East, location TBD

June 1-3 Woodmere Elementary, Westbank

For more information visit www.ready.nola.gov.

Testing will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each or until the allotted 250 tests have been taken. Times subject to change due to weather conditions.