HARVEY, La. (WGNO) – The man Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said is responsible for the 2019 death of his neighbor, has been convicted.

On June 17, a Jefferson Parish jury found 70-year-old Lawrence Sly guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 57-year old Webber on November 11, 2019.

According to JP District Attorney Paul Connick Jr., on that Monday, Sly was leaving his home in the 3800 block of Chinkapin Street, in the Woodmere subdivision, when he said he noticed Webber was at home.

DA Connick said Sly retrieved his Smith & Wesson 9mm semiautomatic pistol and as he left, Sly said Webber threatened him.

According to the the District Attorney’s office, as the two stood on Sly’s property at the sidewalk between their driveways, Sly shot Webber in both knees and a shoulder. He then shot Webber in his back and as he stumbled across the street.

Sly reloaded his pistol with another magazine and after Webber collapsed, Sly stood over him and shot him twice in the head, according to the DA’s office.

In total, Sly shot Webber 6 times. Webber was not armed at the time of the shooting.

Sly stayed on the scene when JPSO arrived and claimed self defense, stating Webber threatened him while reaching at his pants waistband as though he was armed. He added that he shot him after Webber “began walking menacing toward him and continued shooting him”.

He added that he “shot him in his head because I wasn’t, I wasn’t letting him come back on me.”

Sly was originally booked with manslaughter but a JP grand jury came back with a charge of second-degree-murder.

The DA’s office said evidence traced the disputes between the neighbors as far back as October 3, 2015, when Sly called JPSO reporting Webber was cutting his grass while holding a shotgun. Deputies said he did not commit a crime so they did not take action.

Two years later, deputies were called after Webber reportedly pointed the shotgun at Sly. Webber was charged with felony aggravated assault. He faced a year’s probation after Sly dropped the charges but remained on probation until April 2019.

In May 2018, Sly and Webber got into a fight that ended in injuries that needed medical attention.

The jury was seated on Tuesday, deliberated about 3 hours on Friday and returned a unanimous verdict.

Sly is scheduled for sentencing on July 11 by 24th Judicial District Court Judge Nancy Miller