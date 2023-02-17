NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we move closer to Fat Tuesday, NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork will be joined by Col. Lamar Davis of the Louisiana State Police, and other law enforcement leaders will stress safety in a press conference Friday (Feb. 17).

The press conference will address crowd control, law enforcement along parade routes and safety throughout the remainder of Mardi Gras season.

