NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Homer Plessy Community School could be moving at the end of this school year, but many parents don’t want to see that happen because of the school’s rich history in the French Quarter.

In the heart of the French Quarter sits Homer A. Plessy Community School which has become known as the “The Little Red Schoolhouse,” it is also the last school in the French Quarter.

“It would be shame to see a building like this end up as another place for condos, short term rentals in the Quarter,” Chris Olsen said.

Chris Olsen lives and owns three businesses in the French Quarter, and his two kids both go to Plessy, because of its emphasis on the arts and its location. He has a 1st grader and 3rd grader at Homer Plessy.

“Having a school is really part of the community and something we want here long-term,” he said.

Last year, NOLA-Public Schools tried to move it citing repair concerns, but parents fought back. This move would take place at the end of this school year, and students would move to the McKenna Elementary School building in the 7th Ward, which is two miles from Plessy.

“Last year the school board pledged to keep the school here for 3.5 million dollars to to fix the building currently they are going back on that agreement,” he said.

In a statement from NOLA-Public Schools, they say:

“The school is being moved to a higher quality campus. The new campus will afford scholars with a campus fully remediated of all lead and asbestos, fully equipped cooking kitchen, additional green space, and additional square footage for programming that we know will greatly benefit students now and into the future. Relocating school facilities is not at easy decision, but its a necessary process, and one that ensures students learn in a safe, healthy environment, where they have room to play, grow, and learn.”

Still parents like Olsen feel more investments must be made to keep Homer Plessy School here.

“Obviously the kids that go here would suffer tremendously, they love being called the quarter kids. We all chose to send our kids to a school in the quarter and we thought that was really important,” he said.

Parents set up a website to help keep Plessy in the French quarter.