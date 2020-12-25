Last minute shoppers make final dash

It’s the night before Christmas and all through the malls, not a register ringing, not a soul in the halls.

Anyone with last minute shopping to do had to get it done with all the other procrastinators this afternoon.

At Lakeside Shopping Center, Latanya Tolbert was in search of last minute deals.

Tolbert said, “I’m shopping for my daughter-in-law, my mom, my dad, my husband, my brother. Everybody!”

Most people would never want to brave the mall for Christmas Eve shopping, but some believe it’s not all bad.

“Less crowds,” said Jason Starks visiting from Atlanta. “Definitely getting a chance to spend time with the family and do some last minute shopping and just enjoy the holiday.”

For another shopper, one pass was not enough.

“I did it twice because I had to! I have remarkable people to shop for,” said Rashad Rainey.

Even if everyone is in the holiday spirit, sometimes you need an extra boost to stay jolly.

While shopping, Cela Starks was sipping her first daiquiri.

“I absolutely love it. It’s really big and I’m just sipping on it,” Starks said. “I might spend a little more money!”

Although the malls and most big box stores will be closed on Friday, you might be able to find a gift at drugstores like CVS and Walgreens.