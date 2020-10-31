Last EBR early voter says, she is an immigrant whose voting for the first time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The polls are closed, and early voting is now over.

The last early voter in East Baton Rouge Parish says, this election means more to her than anyone would ever know.



Judith Owhondah may be the last person in East Baton Rouge Parish to cast her early ballot and she’s celebrating the moment.

“It’s actually going to be my first time voting because I just became a citizen this year” Owhondah.



When early voting began, Owhondah wanted to cast her ballot but time wasn’t on her side.



“Every time I drive around the line would be so long wrapped around the building and it’s hard to get time off from work to come vote” said Owhondah.



Louisiana is shattering records when it comes to early voting counts.

Owhondah, who’s now a part of that number says, there was nothing to stop her from exercising her right to vote.



“It doesn’t matter if I’m the last person but as long as I’m able to cast my vote, that’s what matters” says Owhondah.