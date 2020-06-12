Large snake found on porch frightens homeowner, pets in Belmont Co.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A woman who lives on Flushing-Holloway Road came home to a frightening situation Thursday evening.
A snake—at least six feet long—was on her porch, and she said it was rattling and threatening other animals.
Sgt. Tom DeVaul of the Belmont County DWART (Dangerous Wild Animal Response Team) called in DWART member Jack Saal, a reptile specialist, who responded and discovered it was a large rat snake, which is not poisonous to humans. Saal removed and relocated the snake.
The DWART team can be reached through the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department at (740) 695-7933.
LATEST POSTS:
- CBP Birmingham officers seize unregistered thermometers
- Grambling State University recognizing Juneteenth as official university holiday
- CDC posts long-awaited tips for minimizing everyday virus risk
- Ronald Curry talks about Saints’ “vision” for Emmanuel Sanders
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor in San Clemente: OCSD