NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jazz Fest may have got off to a rainy start today but it only delayed festival goers for about 2 hours.
As strong crowds made their way to the festival heavy rain made it’s way through New Orleans early Saturday morning (May 6th) causing organizers of the Fest to take to Twitter to announce some slight changes.
Due to weather delaying the opening times the first set of performances were cancelled and the second half of performers were pushed back about 30 minutes. The updated performance list can be found on the official New Orleans Jazz Fest website.
Latest Posts:
- Large crowds gathered despite rainy delays at Jazz Fest
- 2023 Kentucky Derby: With four horses scratched, field of 19 to run
- Here’s what the USPS does with lost mail — and how you might get it back
- 1 dead, at least 6 injured at Mississippi party shooting
- Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.