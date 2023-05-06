NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jazz Fest may have got off to a rainy start today but it only delayed festival goers for about 2 hours.

As strong crowds made their way to the festival heavy rain made it’s way through New Orleans early Saturday morning (May 6th) causing organizers of the Fest to take to Twitter to announce some slight changes.

Due to weather conditions, the opening of today’s Jazz Fest will be delayed by one to two hours. Please stay tuned for more information. See you this afternoon! — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) May 6, 2023

Due to weather delaying the opening times the first set of performances were cancelled and the second half of performers were pushed back about 30 minutes. The updated performance list can be found on the official New Orleans Jazz Fest website.

