LaPlace man arrested in Cold Case for 2010 Kenner murders

KENNER, La.– Kenner Police have now made an arrest in a cold case that was just re-opened a month ago for the murder of two Kenner residents.

Kenner Police re-opened the investigation last month after receiving an inquiry by the television documentary TV series, “Unsolved Mysteries.”

After reviewing investigation reports, lab results, phone records and witness statements, Kenner Police say they arrested 35-year old Dernell Nelson from LaPlace.

Nelson is being charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis.

According to police, back in 2010, Officers found a car driven by Ellsworth had crashed into a tree on the 700 block of Farrar Avenue in Kenner. Both Davis and Ellsworth were found shot multiple times. Their 3-year old child was found injured from the crash in the backseat.

Detectives began following leads and believe suspected stolen money to be the motive.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Detectivies are also looking into possible connections between this case and another double homicide in July of the same year.

In the case three weeks later, Herbert Glass and Lynette Williams were found floating in Lake Pontchartrain shot to death and bound with duct tape.

St. Tammany detectives had also discovered a Toyota Camry owned by the victims, burned at a Interstate 59 exit, near Pearl River, a day before their bodies were recovered from the lake.

All of those killed in both cases lived in the same area in Kenner.

In a statement to WGNO, The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are working closely with Kenner Police on this on-going investigation.