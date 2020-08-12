Laplace man arrested for alleged child sex abuse

LAPLACE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested John Bogart, 47, on August 11.

The investigation opened against Bogart on August 1 after receiving information about “possible ongoing sexual abuse of a female juvenile,” according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It was later found that Bogart allegedly had inappropriate contact with two female juveniles.

Bogart is facing these charges:

Two counts of molestation of a juvenile (felony)

One count of first degree rape

Bogart is being held in custody on an $100,000 bond, according to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.