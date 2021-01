LAPLACE, LA. — A church in LaPlace went up in flames this morning.

The inside of the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in LaPlace after a fire ripped through the building.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the St. John Fire Department got a call about a fire at the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church on Balsam Street around 6:30 this morning.

Ash and rubble sit on the church pews inside of the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in LaPlace.

No one was in the building when the church was on fire and the investigation is ongoing.