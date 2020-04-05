Langlois Owner gets creative with cooking classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A local chef has found a way to keep her small business going during the pandemic thanks to technology!



Amy Sins is the head chef and owner of Langlois restaurant. A place where she's taught interactive dining demonstrations in person for the past eight years! However, since the coronavirus crisis, she's had to switch up her strategy.



"As a small business owner, you have to adapt to the ever-changing need of your customers and my customers couldn't get to me so I needed to find a way to get to them" Langlois Owner and head chef, Amy Sins told WGNO.



Zoom and Facebook live became her best friend! Sins hosts a digital cooking class on each platform - a free demonstration at least once a week!



Her focus? Creole cuisine!



"It can be a part of helping us be socially distant but really socially close."

Amy's customers agree! Some say, they normally don't have time to learn a new dish, and now that they do, it's one of the things they look forward to in their week!



"Better than a cooking show. I could ask her questions in real time! It was fun, it was low pressure, it was interesting and it got me out doing something different that I don't usually do" Langlois customer, Kerry Maloney said. "I think I might come out of this with a new skill set thanks to Chef Amy!"



But while we are in this, maximizing the present is the main focus.



"I'm hopeful that our online cooking classes show that we're adaptable- a little bit of what we can do and when things get back to normal, we can join them in their kitchen and teach them in person."

Amy's next free class is this Wednesday, April 8th at 1 PM. The link to sign up is on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/langlois and co-broadcast at http://www.facebook.com/chefamysins.