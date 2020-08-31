Landry to LHSAA: Time to turn on the Friday Night Lights

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: (L-R) Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speak during a press conference to discuss the impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. They announced a letter written to the U.S. Senate in which 21 Republican state Attorneys General outline what they believe to be the legal flaws in the impeachment case against U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has told LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine it is time to play high school football in the state.

Landry sent correspondence to Bonine Monday, saying he was surprised to hear that legal liability concerns are playing a major role in the decision not to play football.

Governor John Bel Edwards has extended the Phase 2 order due to Covid-19 for Louisiana for two more weeks. Louisiana would have to be out of phase 3 for football to kickoff.

Landry said that high school football is voluntary. And, that a simple adjustment in waiver language to reflect any Covid-19 risks “should ensure parental consent and dispel legal concern.”

Here’s the copy of the correspondence from the Attorney General to the LHSAA Executive Director.

Dear Mr. Bonine,

I want to thank you and the members of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association for your very thoughtful response to the COVID-19 crisis and high school sports. Certainly when this process began several months ago, there was real reason for concern. However, times have changed as has our understanding of this virus. It is time for our decision-making process to change as well.

I was surprised to hear that legal liability concerns are playing a major role in your decision. I think those concerns are unfounded. Today, football operations are ongoing at every college and university in our State. The risks inherent in playing football are constant at all levels of competition, including high school. Yet, statistics from the CDC show that the younger people are, the less likely this coronavirus will negatively affect them – should they become infected at all. If anything, this means high school players are less at risk than college players.

What’s more: there is no evidence to suggest young people are more likely to get this disease on their football fields than they are at their schools or in their neighborhoods. Legally proving where people, who are largely asymptomatic, contract this disease is beyond current scientific methodologies. As our neighboring states move forward with these realities in mind, allowing our students in Louisiana the same opportunity to play the game they love is not an unreasonable act.

I also want to note that participation in high school football is voluntary. As you well know, football can be a hazardous sport with injuries. Those who choose to play it know of these dangers and accept those threats – many because they find the values of the sport far outweigh the risks involved. Every year, parents sign waivers to allow their children to participate. With medical staff and ambulances common sights at football games, these parents are well-aware of the risks; but they are also aware of the accomplishments their children achieve during a hard fought game. A simple adjustment in your waiver language to reflect any COVID-19 risks should ensure parental consent and dispel legal concern. If you need help drafting this, contact my office and we will assist.

Finally, I ask you and all concerned to consider the impact further delay will have on these young student-athletes. My mom always said, “Idle minds and hands are the devil’s workshop.” For so many of our youth, sports is a way out of dire circumstances. Football puts them on a track for success off the field and in life. I can only imagine the number of Louisiana youth who have and will further fall into self-destructive behavior and habits without the outlet of high school football. Depriving these young people of the purpose, discipline, and integrity they develop between the hashes will irreparably damage their lives.

Mr. Bonine, it is time to turn on the Friday Night Lights.

For Louisiana,

Jeff Landry

Attorney General

When reached Monday afternoon, Mr. Bonine would have no comment, other than to say the correspondence has been forwarded to the State Association’s legal counsel.

Neighboring states are playing high school football. Texas and Alabama have started their regular season, and Mississippi high school football kicks off its regular season this week.