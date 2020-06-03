Lambright Center at Louisiana Tech scheduled to reopen June 15

RUSTON – The Lambright Sports and Wellness Center at Louisiana Tech, closed to the public since mid-March, will open its doors again on June 15 with policies in place to protect students, Center staff, and members.

The Center will be open from 5-9 a.m. and from 4-8 p.m. to allow for thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.

“We’d also like to remind area residents and our campus community that the outdoor track and Hideaway Park remain open for walking and running,” said Dr. John Jackson, Director of Louisiana Tech Recreation. “Many people have been enjoying outdoor recreation as well as the benefits of being in the fresh air and sun right now, and we encourage them to continue utilizing outdoor options for exercise.”

Louisiana Tech released its Return to Campus plan on May 11, outlining the phases of transitioning faculty and staff back to campus safely. In accordance with the University’s and the State of Louisiana’s planning, the Lambright is making the following adjustments upon reopening, subject to governmental changes or new national guidelines:

Front desk and equipment desk

Patrons will swipe own cards.

There will be Plexiglass barriers placed between student desk workers and patrons checking in.

After each shift, student workers will be required to sanitize any equipment they use.

There will be no towel service.

The equipment (back) desk will be closed, and equipment checkout will occur at the front desk.

Pool

Four to five lifeguards will be used with one extra guard used for cleaning.

Lap swimmers will be allowed two per lane (over six feet apart). If one swimmer needs to rest, they will do so at the end of the pool, and any other person in their lane must stop at the other end until the rest is over.

Pool classes will follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.

The outdoor pool deck will be open with chairs separated for social distancing.

Four swimmers per lane using a circle swim format will allow for social distancing in the BAC.

There will be a 30-minute buffer built in between classes to prevent overlap and passing of patrons in the corridor.

Bowling

One empty lane between bowlers.

One ball per person.

Bowling balls sanitized when turned in.

Student worker will be stationed inside the Bowling Center instead of at the desk to manage bowlers.

The alley will allow a maximum of 15 people in center (five per lane using three lanes).

Informal recreation or free play

The area will be used for basketball only with considerations for Spirit Groups.

One ball, one person, one goal; those requesting a basketball at the front desk will be asked not to leave their assigned court and will also be asked not to touch any other basketballs that may come into their court; supervisors will frequently monitor this area.

Intramurals and sport clubs

During this phase of the Return to Campus plan, intramural and sport clubs are not active.

Fitness area (weight room)

Participants can use cardio machines only. No usage of free weights is permitted.

There should be 12 feet physical distancing between people.

Participants can use selectorized weight equipment only.

There will be a regular 10-minute close down every hour for a more thorough cleaning.

The upper weight room will be closed.

No boxing equipment will be used.

There will be no group exercise except water classes.

There is a one-hour time limit per person to allow more patrons usage.

Racquetball, the upper hallway above racquetball courts, the Wellness Center indoor track, and the climbing wall will remain closed.

Because of the constantly changing environment with COVID-19, these rules and guidelines are fluid and subject to change as well. The Lambright staff will be constantly monitoring all variables to make the facility safer, more effective, and more efficient for all.