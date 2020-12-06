Lake Charles residents still need help Weeks after Hurricane Laura Landfall

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — In continuing coverage, state official say thousands of people are still in temporary shelters, including in Baton Rouge, after back-to-back hurricanes hit Louisiana this fall.

Help could be on the way for 73-year-old Betty Swope, of Lake Charles who was forced to leave her home months ago, because of Hurricane Laura.

State and federal agencies are hoping to work with evacuees who are still without sustainable housing.

Currently about 1,400 Hurricane Laura evacuees are still living in hotels.

69 of them are housed at the Holiday Inn in Baton Rouge.

The governor’s office is working with FEMA officials to encourage evacuees living in hotels to apply for one of FEMA’s temporary housing programs by the end of the month.

FEMA is still looking for Hurricane Laura and Delta victims in need of temporary housing.

Evacuees have until December 28th to sign up for the Multifamily Lease and Repair program or it’s Direct Lease Program.