Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in finding runaway teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old Larose boy.

Logan Waguespack, who lives on West 11th Street, was last seen at his grandparents’ home on La. Hwy 3235 in Larose around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. He left the residence with a bag of clothes, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Waguespack is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs roughly 150 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, flip flops and gray shorts.

Anyone with information about Waguespack’s whereabouts can call 911 or call the sheriff’s office at (985) 532-2808.