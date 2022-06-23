LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities in Lafourche are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to have run away from home.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Dru Desilver was last seen on School Lane in the community of Chackbay around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorites say the teen has red hair, is 5’0” in height and approximately 145 lbs. She is described as wearing a white shirt with denim shorts and yellow Crocs clogs.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts should call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.