UPDATE, 5:25 p.m.: Lafayette Police have arrested Dillion Louviere, 20, of Lafayette, in connection with the homicide. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder, according to LPD.

LPD has identified the victim as Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are on the scene of a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 22-year-old Black man was shot and killed at Greystone Apartments on Reserve Drive in Lafayette at about noon Wednesday.

Police did not immediately release the name of the victim. No other details were released, and the investigation is ongoing.

