Lafayette authorities arrest Cajun Cannabis owner on drug charges again

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The owner of Cajun Cannabis in Lafayette has been arrested again on drug charges, and this time, two of his employees join him behind bars.

Lafayette authorities previously arrested the now 32-year-old owner, Travis Michael DeYoung, just four days after he had opened Cajun Cannabis on April 20, 2019. Prosecutors, however, dropped his criminal charges more than a year later, KLFY reported.

Lafayette police arrested DeYoung on Wednesday on four active warrants of principal to distribute Schedule I Narcotics, cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I Narcotic, monies derived from drug proceeds and violation of Uniform CDS LAW: Drug Free Zone, according to a press release from the police department’s tactical narcotics team.

Police also arrested 27-year-old Karlie Laine Lantier on four active warrants of distribution of Schedule I Narcotics and 19-year-old Jordan Folks on one active warrant of distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.

The arrests came after agents executed a search warrant at Cajun Cannabis, which reportedly yielded the following findings:

Three marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $4,5000

Approximately 1336.5 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $26,730

2.6 grams of hash with an estimated street value of $156

drug paraphernalia

Image courtesy of the Lafayette Police Department

After obtaining a search warrant for the business, police obtained a search warrant for DeYoung’s residence.

Police said they found 11 grams of marijuana, 4 grams of THC Wax, 1 THC Keef Pod Cartridge and a container with a label indicating that it contained 17.08% THC, according to the press release.

LATEST NEWS