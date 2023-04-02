NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Women’s NCAA Championship may have been in Dallas, but New Orleans certainly turned up the heat for the Lady Tigers.

Dozens of fans flocked to Wrong Iron in Mid-City to watch the game. Drinks in hands, fans were glued to the tv as the game was underway.

“Oh we are partying,” said one fan.

With it being the first time LSU has headed to the championship game in program history, it’s safe to say fans were excited.

“On a scale from 1 to 10? 10,” said one fan. Another said, “so fired up! Go LSU! Go get Iowa!”

The confidence in LSU was unmatched. Fans at the bar left Iowa with this message:

“When they win we are celebrating tonight! Go tigers! Iowa’s streak is over baby, Louisiana strong!”